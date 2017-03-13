Family says continued bullying caused...

Family says continued bullying caused them to sue school

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A St. Petersburg couple is suing a school and a student's parents, saying that they were forced to go to court after a student bullied their daughter and school officials couldn't keep her safe. The Tampa Bay Times reports Tracy and Jared Samon say the girl their daughter identified as the bully has gone unpunished for repeated assaults and taunting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... 19 hr Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Sat anonymous 228
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Mar 16 Owner 313
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Leave floriduh Mar 7 CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 7 A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Mar 7 CNN is fake news 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Health Care
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC