Dynamic Dental buys Dental Partners

Huron Capital announced today that Melbourne, FL-based Dental Partners, LLC has been acquired by St. Petersburg, FL-based Dynamic Dental Partners Group , a Huron Capital portfolio company. With this deal, DDPG now supports more than 50 dental office locations across six states.

