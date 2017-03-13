DNA from arrest connects man to assau...

DNA from arrest connects man to assault on teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man who is behind bars for sex-related crimes is now charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

