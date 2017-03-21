Deputies: St. Petersburg man molested victim, 13, over a three-year period

Ronnie O'Brian Charles Kasten II, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and faces charges of Sexual Battery and Lewd & Lascivious molestation of a minor for incidents spanning three years, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. [Pinellas Cty Sheriff's Office] A St. Petersburg man faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor after he was arrested on Monday over incidents spanning three years, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.