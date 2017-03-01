Deputies release results of overnight DUI wolf pack
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies released the results of the overnight countywide DUI Wolf Pack that occurred Friday night, March 3,-Saturday morning, March 4. The operation was done as part of an effort to reduce DUI related injuries and deaths. Deputies were joined by police officers from Belleair, Kenneth City, Gulfport and St. Petersburg, as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and G4S Prisoner Transportation.
