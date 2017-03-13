Culver's restaurant is building first...

Culver's restaurant is building first St. Petersburg location

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The fourth Culver's restaurant in Pinellas County is slated to open at 498 91st Ave. on the Fourth Street N corridor by mid-June, franchise owner Matt Stuligross said. Culver's, known for its frozen custards and butter burgers, operates 35 franchises in Florida.

St. Petersburg, FL

