Culver's restaurant is building first St. Petersburg location
The fourth Culver's restaurant in Pinellas County is slated to open at 498 91st Ave. on the Fourth Street N corridor by mid-June, franchise owner Matt Stuligross said. Culver's, known for its frozen custards and butter burgers, operates 35 franchises in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC