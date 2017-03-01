Cross-Bay Ferry Reports Ridership Gains
The Cross-Bay Ferry carried a record 6,000-plus paying passengers in February, and experienced significant ridership growth in February for both weekday and weekend service between Tampa and St. Petersburg. During February, Cross Bay Ferry sold 6,070 tickets, a 57-percent rise from January, and a record for the 6-month test.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|psychedelics
|Wed
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
