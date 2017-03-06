Cross-Bay Ferry posts strong ridership numbers in February
Officials report that more than 6,000 people paid to use the Cross-Bay Ferry to travel between St. Petersburg and Tampa during the month of February - the most-ever since service began in November. When four local governments joined forces to fund a pilot project for ferry service between the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa, no one really knew what to expect.
