Cross-Bay Ferry posts strong ridershi...

Cross-Bay Ferry posts strong ridership numbers in February

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Officials report that more than 6,000 people paid to use the Cross-Bay Ferry to travel between St. Petersburg and Tampa during the month of February - the most-ever since service began in November. When four local governments joined forces to fund a pilot project for ferry service between the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa, no one really knew what to expect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Sun anonymous 227
psychedelics Mar 1 Andros 2
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Feb 17 Bob Kodex 1
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Feb 15 Ronnie 3
Leave floriduh Feb 13 Yup 2
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC