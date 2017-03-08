Cross-Bay Ferry able to reimburse help

Cross-Bay Ferry able to reimburse help

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The six-month pilot project for the boat connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties via Tampa Bay was a success, enough so that project managers are able to fulfill a promise of reimubursing the local governmental agencies that helped make it possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh Mar 7 CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 7 A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Mar 7 CNN is fake news 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 5 anonymous 227
psychedelics Mar 1 Andros 2
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Feb 17 Bob Kodex 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC