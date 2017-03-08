Crime 58 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Arrest made in 2015 murder of 16-year-old
St. Petersburg police detectives have arrested Jesse Paul Greene, 26, for shooting 16 year old Lenny Acosta on Nov. 10, 2015. Greene was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with first degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC