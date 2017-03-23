Crime 47 mins ago 9:58 a.m.Coast Guard seeks help in solving hoax distress calls
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying hoax callers in southwest Florida. Charles "Marty" Russell, the agency's agent-in-charge of the St. Petersburg office, said in a news release Friday that over the past year they've received a steady stream of radio calls along Florida's west coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|19 hr
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|2
|Gender reassigment
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|1
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC