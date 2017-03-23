Crime 47 mins ago 9:58 a.m.Coast Guar...

Crime 47 mins ago 9:58 a.m.Coast Guard seeks help in solving hoax distress calls

The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in identifying hoax callers in southwest Florida. Charles "Marty" Russell, the agency's agent-in-charge of the St. Petersburg office, said in a news release Friday that over the past year they've received a steady stream of radio calls along Florida's west coast.

