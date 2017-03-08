Crime 35 mins ago 4:46 p.m.Online photos lead St. Pete police to carjacking suspects
An urge to show off on social media led to the arrests of two carjacking suspects, St. Petersburg police said. On Dec. 24, the victim was in his 2005 BMW-X3 at a red light at 18th Avenue and 16th Street South when he was attacked by two men.
