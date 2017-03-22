Column: Happy Birthday, maestro Anton...

Column: Happy Birthday, maestro Anton Coppola. A look back at 100 years.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Maestro Anton Coppola will celebrate his 100th birthday by conducting a concert of his own compositions at the Straz on Saturday. That's because Opera Tampa will be sending birthday wishes to the rafters for Anton Coppola, the legendary conductor from the famous family of Coppolas, who turned 100 on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) 2 hr Awful 6
Leave floriduh 23 hr USA lady 4
psychedelics Tue USA lady 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Tue USA lady 2
Gender reassigment Tue USA lady 1
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar 19 Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 18 anonymous 228
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC