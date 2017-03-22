Column: Happy Birthday, maestro Anton Coppola. A look back at 100 years.
Maestro Anton Coppola will celebrate his 100th birthday by conducting a concert of his own compositions at the Straz on Saturday. That's because Opera Tampa will be sending birthday wishes to the rafters for Anton Coppola, the legendary conductor from the famous family of Coppolas, who turned 100 on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|23 hr
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Tue
|USA lady
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Tue
|USA lady
|2
|Gender reassigment
|Tue
|USA lady
|1
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 18
|anonymous
|228
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC