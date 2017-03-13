Coast Guard suspends search for...

Coast Guard suspends search for...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Coast Guard has suspended its search Thursday for two men missing near the Pass-a-Grille channel entrance since Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a report Tuesday evening from the captain of the Jaguar, a 71-foot yacht, stating Andrew Dillman, 27, from New York, and Jie Luo, 21, from China, were missing from the boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) 8 hr Owner 313
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... 10 hr Victim 1
Leave floriduh Mar 7 CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 7 A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Mar 7 CNN is fake news 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 5 anonymous 227
psychedelics Mar 1 Andros 2
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC