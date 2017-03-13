Coast Guard suspends search for...
The Coast Guard has suspended its search Thursday for two men missing near the Pass-a-Grille channel entrance since Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a report Tuesday evening from the captain of the Jaguar, a 71-foot yacht, stating Andrew Dillman, 27, from New York, and Jie Luo, 21, from China, were missing from the boat.
