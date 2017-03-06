Coast Guard rescues sailor off of Clearw

Coast Guard rescues sailor off of Clearw

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The Coast Guard rescued a boater Monday 18 miles west of Clearwater Beach after his sailboat's engine and rudder failed, rendering the boat disabled and adrift since Sunday evening. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Command Center watch standers received a call at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday from a concerned family member who stated his son was overdue.

