Chevrolet Debuts Wicked Camaro GT4.R
The Camaro GT4.R is a fully race-ready racer built to global GT4 regulations. When it goes on sale it will be eligible to compete in both the IMSA Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge GS Class and in the Pirelli World Challenge GTS class.
