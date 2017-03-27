Charlottetown city hall will be bathed in blue for Autism Day
Charlottetown City Hall will be one of thousands of landmarks and buildings around the world to be lit blue on Saturday in support of people with autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 24
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC