Bobby-Lewis-On-The-Road 26 mins ago 1:15 p.m.Historic homerun for 84-year old club
As kind of a gesture as it was, Golenbock's directions weren't needed for the player he calls "the best" to ever step foot on the Half Century Club diamond. Perry had just rounded the bases after his 56th homerun of the season The blast set a new mark for homeruns by a St. Petersburg Half Century Softball Club member breaking the mark set by Dave North from the 1997-98 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 24
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC