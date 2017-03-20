Boater finds body of missing first mate off Egmont Key

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri updates the media March 15 on a search and rescue mission to find a student and a crewman who jumped from a vessel anchored near the north end of Shell Key March 14 and were swept away by the current into the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard suspended the search Thursday about 7:41 p.m. The Coast Guard ended the search Thursday night.

