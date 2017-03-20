Boater finds body of missing first mate off Egmont Key
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri updates the media March 15 on a search and rescue mission to find a student and a crewman who jumped from a vessel anchored near the north end of Shell Key March 14 and were swept away by the current into the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard suspended the search Thursday about 7:41 p.m. The Coast Guard ended the search Thursday night.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Sun
|Hodgechic
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|228
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
