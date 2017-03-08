Beer lovers line up for hours before ...

Beer lovers line up for hours before dawn to score Cycle Brewing's yearly special release

Once a year, Cycle Brewing, at 534 Central Ave., offers a limited supply of its Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - available at a special release for $25 a bottle, with a limit of two per customer. A large crowed gathered pre-dawn on Friday, March 10, 2017.

