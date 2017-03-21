Bay Area Subway, Cody's Original Road...

Bay Area Subway, Cody's Original Roadhouse Temporarily Closed Due To Roaches, Rodents

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Bay area residents hungry for a Meatball Marina or steak and bottomless salad bowls were disappointed to find the doors of Cody's Original Roadhouse in St. Petersburg and a Subway in Tampa locked and closed. In fact, the reasons why these two restaurants were ordered to temporarily close may sway customers from ever eating there again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh 20 hr USA lady 4
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) 22 hr USA lady 5
psychedelics 22 hr USA lady 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay 22 hr USA lady 2
Gender reassigment 22 hr USA lady 1
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar 19 Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 18 anonymous 228
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC