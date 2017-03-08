Art Planner: The best bets at this week's St. Petersburg's Second Saturday Art Walk

"Round Square," the new exhibition opening at Florida CraftArt on Friday, is subtitled "Conversations at Large," indicative of guest curator Katherine Gibson's intention to stoke conversations from visitors. The exhibit uses the work of four Florida artists: Edgar Sanchez Cumbas , Kendra Frorup , Babette Herschberger and Charles Parkhill to highlight the conscious and subconscious relationships between shape, color, scale and design across mediums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.