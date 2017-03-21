Anvil Frontman Praised Chuck Berry On...

Anvil Frontman Praised Chuck Berry One Day Before Legend's Death [News]

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

On March 17th, at State Theatre in St. Petersburg, Florida, Steve "Lips" Kudlow credited Chuck Berry for an influence on his guitar playing. On March 17th, at State Theatre in St. Petersburg, Florida, Steve "Lips" Kudlow credited Chuck Berry for an influence on his guitar playing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh 11 hr USA lady 4
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) 13 hr USA lady 5
psychedelics 13 hr USA lady 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay 13 hr USA lady 2
Gender reassigment 13 hr USA lady 1
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar 19 Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 18 anonymous 228
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC