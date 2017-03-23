'America's Toy Scout' buys, sells pieces of our childhood at Tampa auction
They came with deteriorating cardboard boxes filled with Hot Wheels, and a laundry basket overflowing with stuffed bears crowding out a Bart Simpson from the "Don't have a cow" era. Their arms were stuffed with My Little Ponies, metal lunch boxes reading "Sock it to me!" and Batman comic books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Tue
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Tue
|USA lady
|3
|Gender reassigment
|Tue
|USA lady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC