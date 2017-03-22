ALF employee arrested for video voyeu...

ALF employee arrested for video voyeurism

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

An employee of an assisted living facility in unincorporated St. Petersburg was charged with one count of video voyeurism and video voyeurism dissemination March 22. According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Gloria Rebecca Williams, 20, of St. Petersburg video recorded two adult residents having sexual relations without their knowledge, and posted the video on social media. The victims are an 81-year-old female and a 59-year-old male.

