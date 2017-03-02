2 old's hot car death accidental
No charges have been filed in the death of a 2-year-old boy Tuesday after being left for hours inside a hot sport utility vehicle. Jacob Manchego was left alone inside the Chevrolet Equinox for more than five hours while his half-sister, 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello, was working at a daycare center in Brandon.
