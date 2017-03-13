2 adults, 1 child rescued from...

Three people, including a child were rescued in Pinellas County after their boat capsized near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue. When fire crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found a small boat that had capsized due to weather conditions and three people were in the water-- two men and a 9-year-old boy.

