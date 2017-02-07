Yes brings Album Series Tour to The Mahaffey
The legendary band Yes will bring its acclaimed Album Series Tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Among the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands, Grammy Award winning Yes has sold nearly 40 million albums in a career that has thus far spanned more than four decades.
