Yes brings Album Series Tour to The Mahaffey

13 hrs ago

The legendary band Yes will bring its acclaimed Album Series Tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Among the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands, Grammy Award winning Yes has sold nearly 40 million albums in a career that has thus far spanned more than four decades.

