Yacht race to Havana resumes after 58 years, complete with Cuban crew

The last time sailors sped south in the St. Petersburg-Habana Yacht Race, they ran alongside some of the biggest news of the year - the resignation of Cuban President Fulgencio Batista and the rise to power of Fidel Castro. But inspired by the move by President Barack Obama to reach out to Cuba, the St. Petersburg Yacht Club has revived the race after a hiatus of 58 years.

