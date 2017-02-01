Will Cross-Bay Ferry survive?

The Cross-Bay Ferry has been operating for several months now, and though it's too soon to tell if it will be a permanent way to get across Tampa Bay, the early numbers give us clues about the future of the innovative service. We know that in the month of December more than 5400 tickets were sold to ride the ferry - and more than 3700 of those were used on the weekend.

