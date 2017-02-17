Weather 20 mins ago 10:59 p.m.Special Weather Statement

Weather 20 mins ago 10:59 p.m.Special...

Special Weather Statement

FLZ050-148-149-151-248-249-200600- Pinellas-Coastal Hernando-Coastal Pasco-Coastal Hillsborough- Inland Hernando-Inland Pasco- Including the cities of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Port Richey, Hudson, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, and Zephyrhills 1053 PM EST SUN FEB 19 2017 Satellite and local observations show areas of patchy to locally dense fog reducing visibility to around one mile. Motorists should excercise caution by slowing down, leave plenty of space between cars, and use their low beams.

