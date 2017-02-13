Weather 19 mins ago 4:44 a.m.Special Weather Statement

Weather 19 mins ago 4:44 a.m.Special ...

FLZ043-050-052-139-142-148-149-151-155-160-239-242-248-249-251- 255-260-131400- Sumter-Pinellas-Polk-Coastal Levy-Coastal Citrus-Coastal Hernando- Coastal Pasco-Coastal Hillsborough-Coastal Manatee- Coastal Sarasota-Inland Levy-Inland Citrus-Inland Hernando- Inland Pasco-Inland Hillsborough-Inland Manatee-Inland Sarasota- Including the cities of Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Port Richey, Hudson, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Venice, Sarasota, Englewood, Chiefland, Bronson, Williston, Inverness, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Plant City, Sun City Center, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City, and North Port 439 AM EST Mon Feb 13 2017 ...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Early This ... (more)

