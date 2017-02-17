[VIDEO] John Wilson Wins the Vettes in the 2016 Corvette Dream Giveaway
That's the amount of money that New Orleans resident John Wilson donated for tickets in last year's Corvette Dream Giveaway . The Dream Giveaway Garage hosted the winner at the Grand Prize Award Celebration on Friday, February 3rd in St. Petersburg, Florida and that's where he saw his two new rides for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.
