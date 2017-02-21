(Video at Noon today)Pasco Challenge...

St. Petersburg, Fl The Pasco Challenge helps local families cope with the challenges of Alzheimer's. The event at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park on March 11th features a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1-mile Fun Run, and a 25-mile bike tour.

