Ultrasound technology for varicose treatment
The advantage of the technique developed at SPbPU is that it is carried out without damaging the skin, and, therefore, should not necessarily be performed in the operating room. Credit: Peter the Great Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University Researchers from the the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University and collaborators from industry have developed new technology for varicose vein obliteration treatment by the means of focused, high-intensity ultrasound.
