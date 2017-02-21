Two minor injuries in wrong way crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two people received minor injuries when their vehicle collided with another one traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275 near Pinellas Point Drive in south St. Petersburg early Sunday, officials said.
