Two injured in scooter crash in Pinellas Park

The driver of a scooter and his passenger were being treated at a local hospital Monday after a crash that occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the 6300 block of Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park. According to Pinellas Park police, Tamara Morris Quail, 56, of Pinellas Park was driving 2004 Nissan Z eastbound in the middle lane of Park Boulevard.

