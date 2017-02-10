Troopers Help Free Pelican Stuck on Fla. Bridge
State troopers and wildlife officers helped free a pelican that was caught in fishing line on the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday in a statement that the pelican was found Friday in the median of the bridge that connects St. Petersburg to Manatee County.
