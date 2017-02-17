Tony Bennett returns to The Mahaffey March 2
Tony Bennett, the 19-time Grammy Award-winning musician whose music spans over six decades, will return to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Tony Bennett is a musician who touches the hearts and souls of audiences with his legendary vocals and charming stage presence.
