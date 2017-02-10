The Airport That Wouldn't Die
From a long final for Runway 6-24, Albert Whitted Airport looks like an aircraft carrier on the glittering blue of Tampa Bay, neatly berthed alongside the modest skyline of St. Petersburg, Florida. The field is groomed like a fairway, its aprons and tie-down areas dotted with light aircraft that, while mostly middle-aged, seem freshly minted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC