Tampa Bay Symphony schedules February concerts
The Tampa Bay Symphony, under the baton of music director Mark Sforzini, will give three winter concerts in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa. Featured will be Chance Israel, winner of the 30th annual Young Artist Competition, who will play the first movement of Piano Concerto No.
