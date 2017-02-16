Stroman, McHugh, Odorizzi win; Wacha, Anderson, Walker lose
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Toronto's Marcus Stroman, Houston's Collin McHugh and Tampa Bay's Jake Odorizzi have won their salary arbitration cases, and St. Louis' Michael Wacha, Milwaukee's Chase Anderson and Arizona's Taijuan Walker have lost.
