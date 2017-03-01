St. Petersburg's Northwest sewage plant will also be upgraded, hopefully by rainy season
St. Petersburg is spending $16 million on upgrades at the Northwest sewage plant to prevent last year's release of 58 million gallons of waste into neighborhoods and Boca Ciega Bay. Here, some of the massive sewage spills released by the city last year can be seen bubbling up into the Tampa Bay.
