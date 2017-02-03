St. Petersburg's mayor wants to bring...

St. Petersburg's mayor wants to bring renowned artist to Pier, but at what cost?

Already struggling to pay for an ever more costly Pier, the city's quest to build a world class attraction calls for the acquisition of world class public art. That's why Mayor Rick Kriseman has urged a public art committee to hire internationally renowned artist and Tampa native Janet Echelman to install one of her voluminous floating sculptures at the Pier, where it would float above Tampa Bay.

