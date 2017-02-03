St. Petersburg police renew focus on ...

St. Petersburg police renew focus on 35-year-old murder

7 hrs ago

The St. Petersburg Police Department has re-opened a 35-year-old cold case and Brinks is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information about the murder of Joseph Warner. DIVYA KUMAR ST.

St. Petersburg, FL

