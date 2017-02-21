St. Petersburg Lions host first-ever White Cane Walk
The St. Petersburg Lions Club will host its inaugural White Cane Walk on Thursday, March 9, 4 to 7 p.m., in Treasure Island. The purpose of the event, called Operation Blindspot, is to campaign for the needs of the sight-challenged population and to support the current Gulf Beaches Walk With Care/Drive Aware safety program.
