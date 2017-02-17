St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival set for Feb. 25-26

The fourth annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at North Straub Park, 310 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. ST. PETERSBURG - The fourth annual St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at North Straub Park, 310 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.

