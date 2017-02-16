St. Pete kidnapping suspect arrested
Anita Johnson is reunited with her infant daughter London Baker. St. Petersburg Police said that Johnson's neighbor, Lorraine Rainey, allegedly kidnapped the baby to force Johnson to change her testimony.
