St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues
Baseball players with big wads of chewing tobacco in their cheek are now a thing from the past at Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to prohibit the use of smokeless tobacco products like chewing tobacco, dip and snuff at all sports venues, including Cardinals games at Busch Stadium.
