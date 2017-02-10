Spectrum customers could get $1K in...
The suit, filed by LeavenLaw in St. Petersburg, claims some BrightHouse customers were charged a $9.99 "WiFi Activation Fee" when BrightHouse became Spectrum. They should not have been charged this fee, because they were already customers and didn't need anything activated, attorney Aaron Swift said.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
